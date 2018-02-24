To Get Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi Back, Passports Cancelled: 10 Facts

The government has revoked passports of Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi for the PNB fraud
NEW DELHI:
The government has cancelled passports of celebrity diamond designer Nirav Modi and uncle Mehul Choksi who accused of a staggering bank fraud. The orders to revoke the passports were issued by the Foreign Ministry amid a massive crackdown on companies linked to the billionaire businessman by half-a-dozen central agencies investigating Nirav Modi and his uncle
. On Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate said 21 properties including a 5,000 square feet luxury penthouse in south Mumbai's
upscale Worli locality and a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city had been seized.