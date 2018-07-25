Pass Women's Reservation Bill In Lok Sabha Urgently: Left

Left is seeking the implementation of the bill before International Women's Day next year.

The CPI (M) today, made a strong plea for the passage of the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha, saying it should be brought now so that it can be implemented before the International Women's Day next year.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, CPI (M) member PK Sreemathy Teacher also exhorted Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to intervene and ask the government to bring the bill in the Lower House so that it can be implemented before March 8, 2019.

The bill, which seeks to provide one-third reservation to women in Parliament and legislative assemblies, has already been passed by the Rajya Sabha and awaits the Lok Sabha's nod.

The law was necessary to ensure equal rights for women, she said, adding that the BJP-led government had made many promises about women, but these were not reflected in action, she said amid support by other members.

Women occupy only 11.7 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and there is "gender imbalance" in the state assemblies as well, the senior CPI(M) member said.

"Don't deny women equal oppurtunity," she said, pitching for the expeditious passage of the law.