Partly Cloudy Tuesday In Delhi, 18 Trains Cancelled At least 18 trains were cancelled, 37 delayed and seven rescheduled, due to fog in several parts of northern India, officials said.

Share EMAIL PRINT Train schedules were affected in north India due to dense fog. (File) New Delhi: It was a partly cloudy Tuesday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the Met Office said.



At least 18 trains were cancelled, 37 delayed and seven rescheduled, due to fog in several parts of northern India, officials said.



There was moderate fog in the national capital on Tuesday morning. "The sky is expected to be clear with no rainfall prediction," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.



The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 79 per cent and visibility stood at 800 metres.



The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 23.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average while the minimum temperature settled at 7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.



