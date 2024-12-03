Delayed Trains? Indian Railways Offers Free Food For Travellers

The IRCTC catering policy provides specific meal options based on the time of day

The winter season is underway, and delays in train schedules often cause a lot of inconvenience to travellers in India. Dense fog, reduced visibility, and operational challenges lead to significant disruptions. To ease this discomfort, Indian Railways provides a special service for passengers travelling on premium trains such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto Express.

Under the IRCTC catering policy, passengers on these trains are entitled to free meals if their train is delayed by two or more hours beyond its scheduled arrival time. The policy ensures passengers, waiting to catch a train or reach their destination, remain comfortable.

What's on the menu for delayed trains?

The IRCTC catering policy provides specific meal options based on the time of day. Here's what passengers can expect:

Tea/Coffee Service: Passengers are served tea or coffee with biscuits and a tea/coffee kit, including sugar or sugar-free sachets and milk creamer.

Breakfast or Evening Tea: A set comprising four slices of bread (white or brown), butter, a fruit drink (200ml), and tea or coffee.

Lunch or Dinner: Options include rice with yellow dal, rajma, or chole (gram), accompanied by pickle sachets. Alternatively, passengers can enjoy seven pooris with mixed vegetables, pickle sachets, and salt and pepper sachets.

Refunds for extended delays

In cases of extreme delays, passengers are also eligible for a full refund on ticket cancellations. If the train is delayed by over three hours or rerouted, passengers can cancel their tickets and claim refunds through the original booking channel. Those who booked tickets at a railway counter must cancel them in person to receive a refund in cash.

Beyond meals and refunds, Indian Railways extends other facilities to ensure passenger comfort during delays. Access to waiting rooms is provided at no extra charge, and food stalls at railway stations remain operational for extended hours, particularly for late-night travellers. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) also deploys extra personnel to ensure passenger safety during such times.