Partial Solar Eclipse: Date, Time, Where And When To Watch Surya Grahan

Aanshik Surya Grahan or partial solar eclipse will begin at 1:32 pm in India

Much to the delight of the skywatchers, the world will get to witness a partial solar eclipse or Aanshik Surya Grahan on August 11, Saturday. In total solar eclipse, the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, blocking out the Sun's rays and casting a shadow on parts of Earth and this hides the sun completely for some time; but in a partial solar eclipse, the Sun, Moon and Earth are not exactly lined and the Moon only partly obscures the Sun's disk and casts only its penumbra on the Earth. So, the skywatchers will be able to see sun in a crescent shape during partial solar eclipse.



A Look At The FAQS On Partial Solar Eclipse or Aanshik Surya Grahan: Date, Time, Locations

What is the date for Aanshik Surya Grahan or Partial Solar Eclipse?

The date for Aanshik Surya Grahan or Partial Solar Eclipse is August 11, 2018.

Where can Aanshik Surya Grahan or Partial Solar Eclipse be seen?

The Aanshik Surya Grahan or Partial Solar Eclipse can be seen from northern and eastern Europe, northern parts of North America, and some northern and western locations in Asia.

When can Aanshik Surya Grahan or Partial Solar Eclipse be seen in India?



Timings for Aanshik Surya Grahan or Partial Solar Eclipse: According to www.timeanddate.com, in India, the partial solar eclipse will begin at 1:32 pm. The maximum eclipse will be seen at 3:16 pm. The partial solar eclipse will end at 5:00 pm.

Can one see the solar eclipse with naked eyes?



NASA advises that it is dangerous to see solar eclipses through naked eyes and it can damage eyes. It says that eye protection like a special eclipse glasses should be used to witness the solar eclipse.

Looking directly at the Sun, even for just a few seconds, can cause permanent damage to the retina of the eye. The intense visible and invisible radiation that the photosphere of the Sun emits is dangerous and exposure to these rays can result in impairment of vision.

Since the retina is insensitive to pain, the effects of retinal damage may not appear for hours, so there is no warning of any injury.

Viewing the Sun's disk through any kind of optical aid (binoculars, a telescope, or even an optical camera viewfinder) is extremely hazardous and can cause irreversible eye damage within a fraction of a second.