Parliament's Winter Session Begins With PM Modi's Speech: LIVE Updates

PM Modi speaks before the start of the winter session of the Parliament.

Parliament's winter session is set to begin today, coinciding with election results in 5 states. At an all-party meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government was ready to discuss all issues of national importance and also called for cooperation from the opposition so that Parliament functions smoothly. The government is likely to face opposition wrath over the exit to RBI governor Urjit Patel, the Rafale deal and the shuffling in CBI. To take some heat off itself, the ruling BJP is expected to highlight the fact that the government managed to extradite Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland chopper deal and the successful pursuing of fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya's extradition case.

In the nearly month-long session, the government will push for passage of the triple talaq bill pending in the Rajya Sabha. It had promulgated an ordinance to make the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence. The Shiv Sena is likely to call for a law to pave the way for construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya.

According to the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, 45 bills have been listed for introduction and passage including--The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCIM) Bill, 2018, The National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) Bill, 2018, The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2018 and The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

