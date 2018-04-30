Parliamentary Panel To Tour Border Areas In Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Next Month

The panel has been looking into various aspects of the India-China military standoff at Doklam and has been briefed several times on the issue by the current Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.
Another source said that the idea was to get a firsthand experience of the situation on the India-China border in the two states and to see, or if possible visit, areas where incursions have happened, another source said.
The panel, which may also use a chopper to get an aerial view, could also interact with top security and defense officials deployed there, sources said.
Indian and Chinese troops were locked in a 73-day standoff in Doklam after the India objected to the construction of a road by China.
Bhutan and China also have a dispute over Doklam.
Earlier, foreign ministry officials had informed the 31-member parliamentary panel that Bhutan was with India on the issue.
Comments
Mr Gandhi had also asked about reports of a major Chinese buildup near Doklam, to which officials replied that nothing had been done in Indian Territory.