Parliamentary Panel On Naga Talks Seeks 'One Solution, One Agreement'

The committee asked negotiating groups to resume peace talks with a positive approach

The core committee of a parliamentary panel recently formed on the Naga political issue with representatives of all parties in Nagaland in its first meeting held at Dimapur today has appealed to the Naga negotiating groups to come together, forget differences and find a common approach for "one solution" and "one agreement".

The parliamentary committee, notified last month, includes all the 60 MLAs and two MPs of Nagaland.

"All members of the core committee and the parliamentary committee on the Naga political Issue, including the two MPs, have come together under the same banner in line with the election manifestos of all political parties and commit to the people that the elected members are prepared to pave the way as and when an inclusive, honourable and acceptable solution is arrived at," Member Secretary of the core committee Neiba Kronu said in a statement.

With the parliamentary core committee, the Nagaland government wishes to solve the Naga issue that got stuck despite an agreement with the centre and the state and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland or NSCN(IM) over the issue of a separate flag and constitution.

The committee asked the negotiating groups of the political dialogue to resume peace talks with a positive approach of mutual respect for each other by setting aside pre-conditions in the greater interest of the people's demand for long-term peace and in order to move forward under a positive environment that is conducive to finding a political solution at the earliest time possible, the statement said.

"The constant antagonism against each other, especially in public space and the media, is sending out a wrong message to the people considering the fact that we are all pursuing the same aspiration of peace and political solution," the statement said.

"Taking the positive example set by the elected members of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, who have risen above party affiliations to unite for the Naga political issue, the Naga political groups should make concerted efforts and listen to the voice of the people for unity and oneness," it said.

The core committee while appreciating the constant role and contributions of the churches, civil societies and NGOs towards facilitating peace and strengthening the peace process, appealed to mass-based organisations and tribal Hohos to make renewed efforts towards creating a conducive atmosphere for early realisation of a political solution by pursuing unity, reconciliation and oneness, the statement said.

The government is also negotiating with Naga national political groups or NNPGs.