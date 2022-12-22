Lok Sabha Disrupted For 4th Time Amid Discussion Demand On China LAC Row

The opposition members kept raising slogans during the minister's statement.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the fourth time on Thursday as the Opposition pressed for its demand for a discussion on the border issue with China.

After the House reassembled at 4 pm following three adjournments, opposition members continued their protest when the House was taking up issues of urgent public importance.

Earlier, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya made a statement on the COVID-19 situation and the steps being taken by the government.

The protest continued when the House was taking up matters of urgent public importance.

Kirit Solanki, who was chairing the proceedings, adjourned the House till 4.30 pm after opposition members refuge to accede to his request to allow smooth functioning of the proceedings.

Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the India-China border tensions and the latest Chinese transgressions since the Winter Session started on December 7.

Several Opposition MPs have given adjournment notices in both Houses of the Parliament, seeking a discussion on the issue.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", according to the Indian Army.

