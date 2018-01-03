Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Government, Opposition Spar In Parliament Over Dalit Protests

New Delhi: Important day at the Rajya Sabha as the Triple Talaq bill that was passed by the lower house last week, will be tabled and considered for passing. With three days to go for the conclusion of the Winter session of the Parliament, the government hopes it would build consensus and pass the bill. Protests in Maharashtra over the Bhima Koregaon violence has been brought up in the house, which led to adjournment of Rajya Sabha till noon and later till 2 pm as the chaos continued. Other business for the day include the Bill to amend the Central Road Fund Act,2000 as passed by Lok Sabha. Arun Jaitley will move the Bill to repeal the State Bank of India (Subsidiary Banks) Act, 1959, the State Bank of Hyderabad Act, 1956 and further to amend the State Bank of India Act, 1955, as passed by Lok Sabha.
Here are the live updates of Winter session of Parliament:
PM Can't Be "Mauni Baba", Says Congress On Maharashtra Caste Tension
Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress alleged that "anti-Dalit violence is increasing" and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the caste clashes in Maharashtra is astounding. "He can't stay mum! He is a 'mauni baba' (mute spectator) on such issues," the Congressman said.
Lok Sabha have been adjourned till 12:45 pm after uproar over the issue of Maharashtra caste violence.
Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in Lok Sabha on Maharashtra violence issue:
- Violence is increasing every day; some groups still look at dalits as the lower community.
- When some people want to do something better, there are other people who want to remove such people from the ground. This is what is happening today in Maharashtra
- We have to look upon the thing that what happened on 1st of January, how did this happen, who did this.
- Dalits were always forbidden from using weapons.
- RSS and the nationalists are behind these ghatkopar protests
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned again till 2 pm following uproar over the issue of caste violence in Maharashtra.
After easily clearing the Lok Sabha last week, the triple talaq bill brought to the Rajya Sabha will be debated for four hours and will be put to vote despite the Congress and other opposition parties making it clear that they will push for it to be sent to a parliamentary committee for review.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon: Rajya Sabha was abruptly adjourned today till noon as several opposition members, including those from the Congress and BSP, sought to raise the issue of caste violence in Maharashtra.
As many members tried to speak on the issue simultaneously, Mr Naidu adjourned the House till noon.
The adjournment during the pre-noon session comes a day after the House of Elders set a sort of record by completing all the Zero Hour matters and special mentions.
