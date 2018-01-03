Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Government, Opposition Spar In Parliament Over Dalit Protests

Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon: Rajya Sabha was abruptly adjourned today till noon as several opposition members, including those from the Congress and BSP, sought to raise the issue of caste violence in Maharashtra.





As many members tried to speak on the issue simultaneously, Mr Naidu adjourned the House till noon.



The adjournment during the pre-noon session comes a day after the House of Elders set a sort of record by completing all the Zero Hour matters and special mentions.

