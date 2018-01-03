Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Triple Talaq Bill To Be Tabled In Rajya Sabha Today

New Delhi: The Triple talaq bill that was cleared by the Lok Sabha last week will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today. The landmark bill that makes instant "triple talaq" a criminal offence was forwarded to the Rajya Sabha and has been allotted four hours for debate. Several parties including the Congress, the Left and the two big parties from Tamil Nadu, AIADMK and the DMK, have been in favour of sending the bill to a panel of parliamentarians for review . The government hopes to build consensus in the Upper House where it lacks majority.
Here are the live updates of the winter session of parliament:
The Congress would consult a larger opposition before finalising its stand on the contentious bill which proposed to ban instant triple talaq and make the practice a cognisable offence, party sources said according to Press Trust of India.
