Tension has gripped Nagpur after a clash between two communities amid an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Several vehicles were set on fire and agitators attacked a police officer, severely injuring him.
The clashes broke out in Nagpur's Mahal area amid rumours that the holy book of the Muslim community was burnt by those protesting against the tomb.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has, meanwhile, asked people not to fall for remours and called for calm.
Here are the live updates on Nagpur clash:
Nagpur Violence: "Don't Do Politics On This," Says Maharashtra Minister
Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra Minister and state BJP chief, said that police are tying to maintain peace in the areas in Nagpur affected by violence and urged political parties "not to do politics on this".
"I urge all political parties and politicians of Maharashtra to come together and make an effort to make the society peaceful and make people understand that rioters will be identified by Police," he added.
Nagpur Clash: More Than 20 Detained, Say Police
The Police have issued prohibitory orders in the city and detained more than 20 people. They are also looking into the CCTV footage and other video clips available with them to identify the culprits.
#WATCH | Nagpur (Maharashtra) violence | Nagpur Police say - Nagpur Police has issued prohibitory orders in the city after the stone painting and arson incident in Mahal area. More than 20 have been detained till now. Police are looking into the CCTV footage and other video clips…— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025
Nagpur Violence: Maharashtra Congress Chief Slams Government "Failure"
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal has blamed the "deliberate provocative speeches" by the state ministers over the last few days for the violence in Nagpur.
"Tensions in the city, stone pelting and arson is the utter failure of the home department. In the last few days, state ministers have been deliberately making provocative speeches to incite violence in the society. It looks like those efforts have found success in Nagpur," he said in a statement.
Nagpur Violence: Local Says "Car Was Set On Fire" By Mob
Sunil Peshne, a local, said his car was set on fire during the Nagpur violence and that a mob of around 500 people were throwing stones.
#WATCH | Nagpur (Maharashtra) violence: A local, Sunil Peshne, whose car was set on fire in the violence, says, "This incident happened around 8.30 pm. A mob of 500-1000 people pelted stones. They even torched our car...They vandalised around 25-30 vehicles." pic.twitter.com/hDqWICrWAI— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025
Nagpur Clash: Uddhav Camp MLC Blames Maharashtra Government
Ambadas Danve, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and the leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, has slammed the state government for the clash in Nagpur.
"The state government is completely responsible for the situation," he said.
Nagpur Clash: "Don't Believe In Rumours," Says Devendra Fadnavis
Union Minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari has urged people "not to believe in any kind of rumours and to maintain peace". "Do not come out onto the streets. Cooperate with the law and order system. Preserve the tradition of peace and harmony that Nagpur is known for," he said.
#WATCH | Nagpur (Maharashtra) violence: Union Minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari says, "Due to certain rumors, a situation of religious tension has arisen in Nagpur. The city's history is known for maintaining peace in such matters. I urge all my brothers not to believe in any… pic.twitter.com/1xF8YnOIMk— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025
Maharashtra clash: Combing Operation In Nagpur's Mahal Area
After a clash broke out in Nagpur's Mahal area, police undertook a combing operation. "Those involved in the clash are being identified and arrested. Section 144 has been imposed," police said.
#WATCH | Nagpur (Maharashtra) violence: Police undertake combing operation in Mahal. Tensions broke out in Mahal area of Nagpur following a dispute between two groups.— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025
Those involved are being identified and arrested. Section 144 has been imposed. Police have directed people… pic.twitter.com/PLg0HQRPjf
Nagpur Clash Broke Out Due To "Miscommunication": Cop
Police said the incident in Mahal area of Nagpur broke out due to some "miscommunication", adding the "situation is under control now".
"Our force here is strong. I appeal to everyone to not step out or throw stones. Stone pelting was taking place, so we displayed a show of force and also used tear gas. A few vehicles were set ablaze, we doused off the fire by calling Fire Brigade. A few police personnel were injured, I too sustained a little injury in my leg during stone pelting," DCP Nagpur Archit Chandak said.
Nagpur Violence: Cop Attacked By Agitators
A police official was attacked with an axe during clash in Nagpur. The official, who is said to be in a critical condition, has been taken to a hospital.
Nagpur Clash: Devendra Fadnavis Appeals For Calm
After a clash broke out in Nagpur amid rumours that the holy book of the Muslim community was burnt by those protesting against the tomb, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called for peace. He also urged people against falling for rumours.
"Police are managing the situation following stone pelting and tense situation in the Mahal area," he said in a statement.