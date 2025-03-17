Tension has gripped Nagpur after a clash between two communities amid an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Several vehicles were set on fire and agitators attacked a police officer, severely injuring him.

The clashes broke out in Nagpur's Mahal area amid rumours that the holy book of the Muslim community was burnt by those protesting against the tomb.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has, meanwhile, asked people not to fall for remours and called for calm.

