Curfew In Parts Of Nagpur After Violence Amid Aurangzeb Tomb Row

A curfew has been imposed in several areas of Nagpur after violence broke out over a call to move the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb out of Maharashtra. The 17th-century emperor's tomb is in Aurangabad, now known as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Nagpur police commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal has issued a notice under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. It states that the curfew applies to Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar police station areas. The restrictions will remain in place till further notice.

According to the police commissioner's notice, supporters of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal gathered near Shivaji Maharaj's statue at Nagpur's Mahal area yesterday for a protest seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb from Maharashtra. They raised slogans and burnt a photo of Aurangzeb and "a symbolic grave in a green cloth (filled with grass)", the notice said.

Last evening, about 80 to 100 people from a certain community turned violent, the notice says. Stones were thrown at cops and several vehicles were set on fire. Police used mild force in the form of lathicharge and teargas. The situation is currently under control. Four persons have been injured, according to a PTI report.

Union minister and three-time Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari has appealed for calm and asked people not to believe rumours. "I assure you all that the government will take action against those who have committed mistakes or engaged in illegal activities. The Chief Minister has already been informed about this situation, so I request everyone not to pay attention to rumours," he added.