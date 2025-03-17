Advertisement
Clash Erupts In Nagpur Amid Aurangzeb Tomb Row, D Fadnavis Appeals For Calm

Read Time: 2 mins
Mumbai:

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed for peace after violence broke out in Nagpur today amid the row over the call for removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb. 

The clash between two groups took place in central part of the city. Stones were thrown, and several vehicles, including a few belonging to the fire brigade, were torched. Several firemen were also injured, the fire department has claimed.  

The violence stopped after police intervention and there is calm for now.
The violence in Mahal area took place Hours after the right-wing group Vishwa Hindu Parishad organised a protest demanding removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. There was tension in the area since.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who represents Nagpur in parliament, also appealed to the people to maintain peace. 

In a video message posted on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Gadkari said a situation of religious tension has arisen in Nagpur "due to certain rumors".

"I assure you all that the government will take action against those who have committed mistakes or engaged in illegal activities. The Chief Minister has already been informed about this situation, so I request everyone not to pay attention to rumours," he added.
 

