Marathi Compulsory In Maharashtra, Learning Other Languages A Choice: D Fadnavis

After the Maharashtra government made Hindi compulsory as a third language under NEP 2020, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday asserted that while Marathi is non-negotiable and must be learned by all, learning additional languages remains a personal choice.

Speaking to the media, CM Fadnavis, expressing surprise at the opposition to Hindi and the growing preference for English, warned that any challenge to Marathi will not be tolerated.

"Marathi language is compulsory in Maharashtra; everyone should learn it. Additionally, if you wish to learn other languages, you can do so. Opposition to Hindi and promotion of English is surprising. If someone opposes Marathi, then it will not be tolerated," CM Fadnavis said.

Earlier today, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar strongly opposed the decision, asking the government not to "impose" the language.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Wadettiwar, emphasising that Marathi is the mother tongue, warned against any coercion that undermines the rights of Marathi-speaking people.

"You can keep it optional, but you cannot impose it. At whose behest are you trying to impose this language on the state?" the Congress leader asked."We consider Marathi our mother tongue, and this third language that is being introduced should not be brought in. There should be no coercion against the rights of the Marathi people -- this is our demand," Mr Wadettiwar said.

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Maharashtra government has made the teaching of Hindi compulsory as a third language from Class 1 in all state board schools, alongside Marathi and English.

Rahul Ashok Rekhawar, Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Maharashtra, said on Thursday that the decision was taken by the School Education Department on April 16.

"On behalf of the Maharashtra Government, the School Education Department has taken a decision in which teaching Hindi language along with Marathi and English has been made compulsory from class 1 in all the schools of the state board. This decision has been made with all the appointments and their development in view, and the students will definitely benefit from it," Mr Rekhawar told ANI.

He clarified that the move is solely for educational purposes and not driven by any political or community agenda.

