Live Updates: In Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah May Talk About Gandhis' Security Cover

As the winter session of parliament enters the third day today, one of the key issues to feature in list of business in the Lok Sabha is a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations or observations contained in the 50 Report of the Standing Committee besides matters related to ponzi scheme that has seen lakhs of people lose their hard earned money.

The Congress has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha members today to discuss Parliament strategy. The meeting will be presided by Congress Parliamentary Party chairman Sonia Gandhi. Congress wants to corner the government on issues concerning public, economic slowdown, farmers' distress and unemployment.

Amit Shah is likely to give a statement in the Rajya Sabha on withdrawal of SPG security to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanaka Gandhi.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to discuss farmers' crisis in Maharashtra amid intense political activity to form a government after no party won a majority in last month's election. The two leaders will meet in parliament in the afternoon.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will table papers in the Rajya Sabha related to Maharashtra, which has been waiting for its government formation ever since its October Assembly election. Besides the Surrogacy Bill and Transgender Protection Bill will also come up for consideration.

Here are the LIVE updates of the winter session of Parliament: