Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Congress Gives Adjournment Notice In Lok Sabha Over Electoral Bonds

As the winter session of parliament enters the fourth day today, Congress has given Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha over 'lack of transparency in the entire scheme of electoral bonds', ANI reported.
BJP lawmaker Sakal Deep Rajbhar gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over employment opportunities for workers of Uttar Pradesh. According to a report based on National Sample Survey data, Uttar Pradesh has about 90 lakh Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units currently. The Opposition has been criticising the Centre over the issue of unemployment. In November, leaders of thirteen Opposition parties have met in New Delhi to discuss the issue of unemployment."The National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO) data shows that unemployment is an all-time high. The unemployment in India is double that of the world average," Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had said.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Opposition MPs raising slogans in the House during Question Hour: It is our duty to maintain the dignity of the House. Please do not come to the well of the house. I have always given all a chance for debate and discussion.
Nationalist Congress Party MP Vandana Chavan has given Zero hour notice in Rajya sabha over the matter of fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
MDMK MP Vaiko has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'flight announcements at airports to be made in regional language'
TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar has given Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over "delay in construction of new capital city of Amaravati. in Andhra Pradesh."
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the issue of "tribal people displaced from their land".
Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha citing the "lack of transparency in the entire scheme of electoral bonds".