Parliament Winter Session Day 9 LIVE Updates: National Medical Commission Bill 2017 To Be Introduced

Demand to declare January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, as 'Desh Prem Diwas' made in Rajya Sabha.
National Medical Commission Bill 2017: As per the provisions of the draft bill, no permission would be needed to add new seats or to start post-graduate courses
Government also to seek amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code today. The bill, seeking amendments in the code, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday to plug potential loopholes and prohibit "certain persons", such as wilful defaulters, from submitting resolution plans to let them take charge of the company. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was introduced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The passage of the amendments to the Code will bar a professional from selling the property of a defaulter to any such person during liquidation.
National Medical Commission Bill, A leap forward?
The National Medical Commission Bill 2017 will replace the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. It provides for the constitution of four autonomous boards entrusted with conducting undergraduate and postgraduate education, assessment and accreditation of medical institutions and registration of practitioners under the NMC and therefore is seen as a big leap forward towards reforming the regulation of medical education.