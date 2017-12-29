Parliament Winter Session Day 9 LIVE Updates: National Medical Commission Bill 2017 To Be Introduced

Government also to seek amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code today

The bill, seeking amendments in the code, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday to plug potential loopholes and prohibit "certain persons", such as wilful defaulters, from submitting resolution plans to let them take charge of the company. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was introduced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The passage of the amendments to the Code will bar a professional from selling the property of a defaulter to any such person during liquidation.