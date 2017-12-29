Parliament Winter Session Day 9 LIVE Updates: National Medical Commission Bill 2017 To Be Introduced

The winter session of the parliament entered day 9 following the passage of the historic triple talaq bill in the Lok Sabha on December 28th.

All India | Posted by | Updated: December 29, 2017 13:54 IST
Today is the last working day of the parliament for the year 2017. (File photo)

New Delhi:  The winter session of the parliament entered day 9 following the passage of the “historic” triple talaq bill in the Lok Sabha on December 28th. The bill makes instant "triple talaq" a criminal offence and proposes a three-year jail term for a Muslim man who divorces his wife by uttering the word "talaq" thrice. The bill will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha either on Monday or Tuesday. A number of other bills, primarily related to the business sector, are expected to be tabled today, on the last working day of 2017.
 

Here are the live updates of the winter session of parliament:




Dec 29, 2017
13:54 (IST)

Demand to declare January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, as 'Desh Prem Diwas' made in Rajya Sabha. 

Dec 29, 2017
11:36 (IST)

National Medical Commission Bill 2017: As per the provisions of the draft bill, no permission would be needed to add new seats or to start post-graduate courses

Dec 29, 2017
11:33 (IST)
According to the draft bill (Medical Commission), the commission will have government-nominated chairman and members, and the board members will be selected by a search committee under the Cabinet Secretary. There will five elected and 12 ex-officio members in the commission.
Dec 29, 2017
11:17 (IST)

Government also to seek amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code today

Government also to seek amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code today. The bill, seeking amendments in the code, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday to plug potential loopholes and prohibit "certain persons", such as wilful defaulters, from submitting resolution plans to let them take charge of the company. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was introduced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The passage of the amendments to the Code will bar a professional from selling the property of a defaulter to any such person during liquidation.

Dec 29, 2017
11:11 (IST)

National Medical Commission Bill, A leap forward? 

The National Medical Commission Bill 2017 will replace the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. It provides for the constitution of four autonomous boards entrusted with conducting undergraduate and postgraduate education, assessment and accreditation of medical institutions and registration of practitioners under the NMC and therefore is seen as a big leap forward towards reforming the regulation of medical education.

Winter Session Parliament

