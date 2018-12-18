Parliament LIVE: BJP Lawmakers Move Privilege Motion Against Rahul Gandhi Over Rafale

Parliament Winter Session: Both the Congress and BJP are in a war of privilege moves in Parliament over the Rafale deal. The Supreme Court last week dismissed petitions seeking probe into alleged irregularities in the Rafale deal.

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 18, 2018 09:51 IST
Both the Congress and BJP are in a war of privilege moves in Parliament. (File)

New Delhi: 

As the controversy surrounding Rafale deal escalates, BJP lawmakers have given privilege motion notice to the Secretary of Lok Sabha against Rahul Gandhi. Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey and Sanjay Jaiswal have sought action against Mr Gandhi over his speech during the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in Parliament's Monsoon Session. The members moved notice of breach of privilege alleging that he spoke "falsehood" and "misled the house" over the deal.

On Friday, the Supreme Court had rejected any corruption in the Rs. 59,000-crore Rafale jet deal and dismissed all petitions asking for an investigation. The Centre then approached the top court for a "factual correction" in a paragraph in its judgement which has a reference to the Comptroller and Auditor General report and parliament's Public Accounts Committee or PAC. The Congress has accused the government of "misleading" the top court and demanded a recall of the verdict and a notice to the Modi government for perjury and contempt of court.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Parliament's Winter Session:


Dec 18, 2018
09:51 (IST)
All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) gives notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to take up discussion on ''jobs and unemployment of youth'' during Parliament's Winter Session.

Dec 18, 2018
09:48 (IST)
BJP MP's Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey and Sanjay Jaiswal have given privilege motion notice to Secretary, Lok Sabha on Rafale deal against Rahul Gandhi, news agency ANI reported.
Dec 18, 2018
09:45 (IST)
BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey and Sanjay Jaiswal had sought action against Rahul Gandhi over his speech during the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in Parliament's Monsoon Session. In their notice, the lawmakers quoted Mr Gandhi as saying that UPA government had agreed to buy the aircraft at Rs. 520 crore per unit but when the BJP-led NDA government signed the deal, it cost Rs. 1,600 crores "by magic".
Comments

