Parliament LIVE: BJP Lawmakers Move Privilege Motion Against Rahul Gandhi Over Rafale

As the controversy surrounding Rafale deal escalates, BJP lawmakers have given privilege motion notice to the Secretary of Lok Sabha against Rahul Gandhi. Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey and Sanjay Jaiswal have sought action against Mr Gandhi over his speech during the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in Parliament's Monsoon Session. The members moved notice of breach of privilege alleging that he spoke "falsehood" and "misled the house" over the deal.

On Friday, the Supreme Court had rejected any corruption in the Rs. 59,000-crore Rafale jet deal and dismissed all petitions asking for an investigation. The Centre then approached the top court for a "factual correction" in a paragraph in its judgement which has a reference to the Comptroller and Auditor General report and parliament's Public Accounts Committee or PAC. The Congress has accused the government of "misleading" the top court and demanded a recall of the verdict and a notice to the Modi government for perjury and contempt of court.

