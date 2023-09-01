Parliament Will Discuss 'One Nation, One Election' Panel Report: Union Minister

If there is an idea, there must be a discussion, Prahlad Joshi said (File)

The report of the Ram Nath Kovind panel on "One Nation, One Election" will be discussed in the public domain and in Parliament, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday.

The central government has constituted a committee headed by the former president to explore the feasibility of holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies.

"The committee has just been formed... The report of the committee will come, and it will be discussed in the public domain and in Parliament," Mr Joshi said, asking why this worries the Opposition.

The BJP leader also said that the Opposition does not have faith in the people of the country.

"India is the world's largest democracy. India is called the mother of democracy. New topics that come up in an evolving democracy should be discussed. We have not said that anything will happen from tomorrow itself," the Minister told reporters at the Jaipur airport. "If there is an idea, there must be a discussion," he added.

Prahlad Joshi said Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were held simultaneously in the past due to which there was a good environment for development in the country.

When a government is formed at the Centre and elections go on at different places, it creates a problem in the decision-making process, he said.

Prahlad Joshi, the BJP's election in-charge for Rajasthan, arrived in Jaipur today for the launch of the party's "parivartan yatra". The first of the four yatras will be launched by party president JP Nadda on Saturday from Sawaimadhopur.