'Insult To Democracy': Piyush Goyal Slams Opposition For Parliament Uproar

Slamming the Opposition after the ruckus in the Parliament, Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal on Monday said the uproar is an insult to the democracy and people of India.

Briefing mediapersons, Piyush Goyal said, "They could not see that such a large number of people from the backward community of the society have been inducted into the cabinet by the Prime Minister. For the first time, we saw such a large number of women, tribals, people from the northeast becoming a part of the union cabinet."

"It is unfortunate that introduction of OBCs, Dalits, SCs-STs, representatives of northeastern states, women as Ministers was interrupted. A democratic process was halted by Opposition MPs. It is an insult to the democracy and people of India. We condemn this," Mr Goyal added.

"We condemn the manner in which Opposition MPs behaved on the first day of the session today. We saw a very unfortunate situation, both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. In Rajya Sabha, the address of the Chairman was interrupted too," Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal told mediapersons.

The Opposition is cornering the BJP-led NDA government on a range of issues including farmers' protest, price rise, increasing cost of diesel and petrol and issues related to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned three times while the Lok Sabha adjourned two times since Monday morning with the commencement of the Monsoon session.

Congress has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Monday to discuss issues like inflation, farmers' issue and fuel price hike.

"We have given notice on inflation, others have given on farmers' issues. We will see what is approved by the Business Advisory Committee. We will be raising the same issues," Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told ANI.

Congress MP KC Venugopal has given a notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss the rise in the price of fuel and essential commodities and demanded immediate remedial measures to be taken by the government.

Meanwhile, several members have given notice in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss issues like the farmers' protest, fuel price rise and other issues.

CPI(M) MPs Elamaram Kareem and Dr V Sivadasan have given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 and demand to discuss the farmers' protest in Rajya Sabha.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva has given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 over demand to discuss Mekedatu Dam issue in the House.

Earlier on Monday, members in Rajya Sabha paid tribute to MPs and personalities who lost their lives this year, including veteran actor Dilip Kumar and veteran athlete Milkha Singh.

