2 Carrying Cans That Emitted Yellow Smoke Detained Outside Parliament

A man and a woman were detained today for protesting near the Parliament building with containers releasing yellow smoke, police said.

Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25) were detained in front of the Transport Bhawan, police said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Two other individuals, carrying canisters releasing an unidentified yellow substance, caused a major security breach inside Parliament today. The two men jumped from the visitors' gallery directly into the Lok Sabha chamber.

Video footage from inside the chamber shows one man frantically hurdling desks while his accomplice unleashing a dense veil of smoke from the visitors' gallery, shrouding the Lok Sabha in a yellowish mist. Both individuals were ultimately apprehended by alert MPs and security personnel.

According to Amroha MP Kunwar Danish Ali's claim, the two men had been issued passes by the office of BJP leader Pratap Simha.

The House was adjourned soon after the incident. Security has been stepped up in the area in light of the incident.

"One person was seen leaping over the benches of the Lok Sabha while another was seen dangling from the public gallery spraying some tear gas when Zero Hour was in progress," Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

"This is certainly a security breach because today we observed the death anniversary of people who sacrificed their lives in the 2001 (Parliament attack)," Mr Chowdhury added.

On this day in 2001, terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed terror groups attacked the Parliament complex, killing nine people.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, speaking with NDTV, recounted initially mistaking the incident for someone falling from the visitors' gallery. However, the realisation of a serious security breach dawned upon him when a second individual jumped into the chamber.

"It was only after the second person jumped that I realised it was a security breach... the gas could have been poisonous," he said.

The Lok Sabha resumed its session at 2 pm. Speaker Om Birla addressed the agitated parliamentarians, stating, "We are investigating the matter and have asked Delhi Police to join the inquiry. I have gotten an update on the smoke. There is no serious threat from it. I would like to assure you all of that. I am here too. Sitting here with you all. Let us now wait for more details that surface after the investigation."