Parliament Live Updates: Rajnath Singh To Address Session On India-China Border Row

The Monsoon session of the Parliament is scheduled to conclude on October 1. (File)

An 18-day monsoon session of parliament started on Monday with unprecedented precautions against the coronavirus, including staggered sittings of both houses and social distancing between MPs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his traditional comments before the parliament session, delivered a strong message on the China border stand-off. A resolution for no Question Hour was also passed on Monday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the parliament today on the India-China border row, shows the parliament's list of business for the day. The minister's address is expected to take place around 3 pm -- at the beginning of the proceedings in the Lok Sabha.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament is scheduled to conclude on October 1 without any day off. Both the Houses of Parliament will sit for four hours daily while following precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Staggered seating, compulsory wearing of face masks, frequent hand sanitisation, a no-touch door opener and a new seating arrangement for social distancing - is being taken to ensure complete Covid safety even as many of the older MPs did not attend the first day of the session.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the Parliament session:

Sep 15, 2020 09:40 (IST) Jaya Bachchan gives Zero Hour notice over "alleged conspiracy to defame film industry"

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has given Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over "alleged conspiracy to defame film industry."

"Entertainment industry is so important. But so many people who have made a name from this industry are today calling it a gutter. The industry is being vilified on social media. Some of the people in the industry are among the highest taxpayers of the country. The government must stand by the entertainment industry," Ms Bacchan said.

"Just because of a few people you cannot tarnish the whole industry. I was ashamed yesterday that one of the members in the Lok abha who is from the industry itself spoke ill of the industry," she added.

Sep 15, 2020 09:23 (IST) Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha

Meanwhile, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has given Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over 'adverse impact of holding NEET exams, leading to suicides by students'.

Congress MP Rajeev Satav has given Zero Hour notice over "drawing attention of central government on reservation of Maratha community."

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has given Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over "alleged conspiracy to defame film industry."

Sep 15, 2020 09:22 (IST) #WATCH Delhi: Members of Parliament (MPs) of the Left parties protest in front of Gandhi statue at the Parliament, over their demand for withdrawal of 'anti-farmer ordinances'. pic.twitter.com/HPXx3aD8AL - ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020

Sep 15, 2020 09:12 (IST) No Question Hour this Monsoon Session

Instead of the Question Hour, only written questions and answers will be allowed, which has hugely upset the opposition. "Question Hour is the golden hour but you say that it can't be held due to the circumstances. You conduct the proceedings but single out Question Hour. You are trying to strangulate the democracy," Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Monday in Lok Sabha. Instead of the Question Hour, only written questions and answers will be allowed, which has hugely upset the opposition. "Question Hour is the golden hour but you say that it can't be held due to the circumstances. You conduct the proceedings but single out Question Hour. You are trying to strangulate the democracy," Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Monday in Lok Sabha.