'Violent Conduct Of Chinese Troops': 5 Big Quotes From Rajnath Singh

India remains committed to resolving the current issues in our border areas through peaceful dialogue and consultations. The Chinese actions reflect a disregard of our various bilateral agreements. The amassing of the troops by China goes against the 1993 and 1996 Agreements.

The violent conduct of Chinese forces has been in complete violation of all mutually agreed norms. The Chinese side has mobilized a large number of troops and armaments along the LAC (Line of Actual Control) as well as in the depth areas. There are several friction areas in eastern Ladakh, including Gogra, Kongka La and north and south banks of Pangong Lake.

Our government too has stepped up the budget for border infrastructure development to about double the previous levels. The morale and motivation of our armed Forces are very high. They are capable of serving at forbidding altitudes with scarce oxygen and in extremely cold temperatures, something that they have effortlessly done over the last many years in Siachen and Kargil.

China continues to be in illegal occupation of approximately 38,000 sqkm in the Union Territory of Ladakh. There is no commonly delineated Line of Actual Control in the border areas between India and China and there is no common perception of the entire LAC. In late 1990s and up to 2003, the two sides engaged in an exercise to clarify and confirm the LAC. But thereafter, the Chinese side did not show a willingness to pursue the LAC clarification exercise.