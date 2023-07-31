Parliament Live Updates: We Want Discussion On Manipur At 2 pm Today, Says Piyush Goyal

Parliament Live Updates: There is impasse in Parliament over the violence in Manipur

Union Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal today said discussions on Manipur will take place in Parliament today at 2 pm.

The Opposition has been trying to corner the government on the law and order issue in Manipur ever since the Monsoon session of Parliament started. Many times proceedings of both Houses were adjourned due to disruption by the Opposition members.

"We want discussions on Manipur to take place in Parliament today at 2 pm. They (Opposition) are trying to misuse the liberty given to the members. The govt is ready to discuss Manipur, but they (Opposition) have already spoilt 9 important days of the House," Mr Goyal said.

Several Opposition members have been insisting on discussions under Rule 267 and gave notices for the suspension of regular businesses in the Parliament.

Here are the LIVE updates on Parliament Monsoon Session:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Jul 31, 2023 12:02 (IST) AAP's Raghav Chadha serves notice in Parliament to discuss Manipur situation



Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Monday gave suspension of business notice in Parliament to discuss the breakdown of law and order situation in Manipur.

In his notice, Mr Chadha wrote, "That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day to discuss the violence in Manipur which has resulted in loss of precious lives in Manipur due to failure and incompetence of Central and state governments."

A delegation of 21 MPs from 16 parties of the Opposition bloc - the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) - amid their demand for a detailed discussion in Parliament on the situation in the state on Sunday returned after a two-day visit to the state..

The Opposition leaders have criticised the Central and state governments on their "failure" to stop the violence and restore peace in the state.



Jul 31, 2023 11:48 (IST) We want discussion on Manipur at 2 pm today: Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal



Union Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal, on Monday, said discussions on Manipur will take place in Parliament today at 2 pm.

The Opposition has been trying to corner the government on the law and order issue in Manipur ever since the Monsoon session of Parliament started. Many times proceedings of both Houses were adjourned due to disruption by the Opposition members.

"We want discussions on Manipur to take place in Parliament today at 2 pm. They (Opposition) are trying to misuse the liberty given to the members. The govt is ready to discuss Manipur, but they (Opposition) have already spoilt 9 important days of the House," Mr Goyal said.

Several Opposition members have been insisting on discussions under Rule 267 and gave notices for the suspension of regular businesses in the Parliament.

Jul 31, 2023 11:47 (IST) Government likely to introduce Delhi services ordinance bill this week

The Bill to replace the Centre's Ordinance on control of services in Delhi is expected to be taken up by Parliament this week.

The bill is on the government's agenda this week in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal had informed Lok Sabha of the government's business on Friday and mentioned that the bill is on the official agenda next week.

Rajya Sabha was informed of the government's business for the coming week by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to replace the ordinance brought by the Centre in May which excluded 'services' from the legislative competence of the Delhi legislative assembly. The ordinance was brought days after the Supreme Court judgement on the control of services in Delhi.



Jul 31, 2023 11:46 (IST) Update- Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

Jul 31, 2023 11:46 (IST) Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal says "We want discussions on Manipur to take place in Parliament today at 2 pm. They (Opposition) are trying to misuse the liberty given to the members. The govt is ready to discuss Manipur, but they (Opposition) have already spoilt 9 important days of the House" Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal says "We want discussions on Manipur to take place in Parliament today at 2 pm. They (Opposition) are trying to misuse the liberty given to the members. The govt is ready to discuss Manipur, but they (Opposition) have already... pic.twitter.com/3xAsmeIq8J - ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

Jul 31, 2023 11:45 (IST) Update- Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid sloganeering in the House over the Manipur situation.

Jul 31, 2023 11:06 (IST) Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demanding to discuss border situation with China.

Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Manoj Jha, Amarendra Dhari Singh, Pramod Tiwari, Imam Pratapgarhi, Sandeep Pathak, Rajiv Shukla, K Keshava Rao, Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra, Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, Ranjeet Kumar give suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the Manipur situation.



Jul 31, 2023 10:44 (IST) On Delhi Ordinance Bill, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, says "Only those mentioned in the List of Businesses today, will be introduced in Parliament. When Ordinance Bill will be there in the list, we will inform the same"

He also says "We have been asking their (Opposition) demand since the first day, they wanted discussion on Manipur and when we agreed to it, now they changed their demand and want the Prime Minister to speak on this issue. They are trying to politicise this issue. They have brought the no-confidence motion, we will have discussions on the same whenever Speaker decides"

#WATCH | On Delhi Ordinance Bill, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, says "Only those mentioned in the List of Businesses today, will be introduced in Parliament. When Ordinance Bill will be there in the list, we will inform the same"



He also says "We have been asking their... pic.twitter.com/giZ2CitnNW - ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

Jul 31, 2023 10:43 (IST) AAP MP Raghav Chadha, says "This ordinance that will be introduced in the Parliament today is undemocratic. This is not just against the Constitution of the country but also against the 2 crore people in Delhi. BJP has understood that are finished in Delhi so their high command has taken this decision to destroy the Delhi government".

#WATCH | AAP MP Raghav Chadha, says "This ordinance that will be introduced in the Parliament today is undemocratic. This is not just against the Constitution of the country but also against the 2 crore people in Delhi. BJP has understood that are finished in Delhi so their high... pic.twitter.com/NfpICuJwaz - ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

Jul 31, 2023 10:43 (IST) Aam Aadmi Party issues three line whip for all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from 31st July to 4th August.

Jul 31, 2023 10:42 (IST) Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav to move the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for its consideration and passage further to amend the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.

Jul 31, 2023 10:41 (IST) Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to introduce the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today to amend the Advocates Act, 1961.