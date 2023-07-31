'Undemocratic': AAP's Raghav Chadha Amid Tussle Over Delhi Services Bill

The bill will be tabled in parliament by Home Minister Amit Shah (File)

The bill to replace the Centre's controversial ordinance for the control of services in Delhi is likely to be introduced in parliament this week with key changes, official sources have said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in Rajya Sabha to be present in the House till August 4 for discussion over the matter, has termed the bill "undemocratic.

"This bill that will be introduced in the Parliament is undemocratic. This is not just against the Constitution of the country but also against the people in Delhi. BJP has understood that are finished in Delhi so it has decided to destroy the city government", the news agency ANI quoted AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi also moved a notice in the Lok Sabha, saying that the bill "violates the principle of federalism, which is part of the basic structure of the Constitution".

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill aims to replace the ordinance that was brought in May this year by the Centre after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in the national capital to the Delhi government, except those relating to public order, land and police.

The Centre has sought a review of the verdict. The Arvind Kejriwal government, on its part, has petitioned the Supreme Court against the ordinance the central government brought soon after the big court ruling.

The draft bill, which will be tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah, has been circulated among the MPs.

The controversial bill has sparked a massive face-off between the Arvind Kejriwal government and the ruling BJP at the Centre. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP of trying to subvert the rule of law while trying to take over control of officers in the capital.

Arvind Kejriwal travelled across the country, meeting various chief ministers and opposition party leaders to gain their support.