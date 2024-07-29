Parliament Live Updates: Discussions On Union Budget To Continue Today

Parliament Session Live: The budget session of Parliament is scheduled to end on August 12

The discussion on the Union Budget will continue on Monday in both Houses of Parliament besides other businesses, including tabling of papers by various ministries, as per the Business Lists issued.

In the Lok Sabha, further discussion on the Budget will be held and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi is likely to address the House.

Jammu and Kashmir's Budget will also be discussed. Further discussion and voting on Demands for Grants of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2024-25 will be held.

Here are the Live Updates on Monsoon Session of Parliament:

Jul 29, 2024 10:55 (IST) Monsoon Session Updates:

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Suspension of Business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, over alleged rampant corruption in infrastructure projects in Maharashtra.

Jul 29, 2024 10:53 (IST) Parliament LIVE Updates:

Congress MP Dr Amar Singh moves Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha 'demanding accountability for death of IAS aspirants in Delhi's coaching centre'

Jul 29, 2024 10:53 (IST) Parliament Monsoon Session Updates:

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, demands discussion on "the border situation and huge trade deficit with China."

Jul 29, 2024 10:48 (IST) Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi likely to speak on Union Budget 2024 in Lok Sabha today

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is likely to speak on the Union Budget 2024 at 2 pm in the Lower House today.

According to the sources, Congress MPs believe that, as the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul must address the House.

Earlier, in a meeting with Congress Lok Sabha MPs, Rahul Gandhi stated that since he has already spoken during the special session of Parliament, he believes others should also be given a chance on a rotational basis, instead of him speaking every time.



Jul 29, 2024 10:47 (IST) Parliament LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to move J-K Appropriation (No 3) Bill in Lok Sabha



As the Parliament is set to convene for the ongoing Budget Session on Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha.

"Nirmala Sitharaman to move for leave to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2024-25. Also to introduce and move the bill," the list of businesses stated.

The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2024, aims to authorise the payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial

Jul 29, 2024 10:47 (IST) The Lok Sabha will see Minister Bhupender Yadav move a motion for the election of two members of the National Conservation Authority.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse will make statements on the reports of the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports.

In the Rajya Sabha, the discussion on the Union Budget will continue. Further discussion will be held on the Budget for the union territory of J&K, 2024-25. Papers will also be tabled by seven ministers.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2024-25. Also, she will introduce the Bill.

She will move that the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2024-25, be taken into consideration. The government will seek the passage of the Bill.

