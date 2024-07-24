Monsoon Session Updates: Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha To Discuss Union Budget

Monsoon Session Updates: The discussion over budget is expected to start in the second half of the day.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will hold a discussion on Union Budget today, day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament.

A general discussion on the budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the fiscal year 2024-25 will be also held in the Rajya Sabha today.

The discussion is crucial as both the budgets shape the financial direction of the country and the Union Territory, respectively.

Here are the live updates on Monsoon Session of Parliament:

On INDIA bloc protest against Union Budget, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan says, "This budget doesn't deserve a reaction. This is just a drama. Promises which will be kept in papers will not be implemented."

On INDIA bloc protest against Union Budget, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala says, "... This is a 'kursi bachao budget', 'satta bachao budget', 'badla lo budget'. More than 90% people of the country have been isolated with this budget... Modi government is focussed only on saving the BJP government."

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, LoP in Lok Sabha-Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, TMC MP Derek O'Brien in the Parliament as the INDIA bloc protest against 'discriminatory' Union Budget 2024.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, LoP in Lok Sabha-Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, TMC MP Derek O'Brien in the Parliament as the INDIA bloc protest against 'discriminatory' Union Budget 2024.

On leaders of the INDIA bloc protesting against Union Budget 2024, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "This protest is against the discrimination in the budget. All the opposition-ruled states have been ignored... We witnessed 'PM Maharashtra Virodhi Yojana' in the Budget yesterday. Maharashtra is the highest tax paying state, yet we don't get our share in return..."



Jul 24, 2024 10:46 (IST) On the Union Budget, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav says "We all were demanding that farmers should get MSP but the support price is given to the alliance partners who are saving their govt, rather than the farmers...The government could not take any concrete step regarding inflation. Uttar Pradesh did not get anything. UP should have got a double benefit from the double-engine government. I think the people of Lucknow have angered the people of Delhi. Its result is visible in the budget. So what is the benefit of the double engine?..."

#WATCH | On the Union Budget, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav says "We all were demanding that farmers should get MSP but the support price is given to the alliance partners who are saving their govt, rather than the farmers...The government could not take any concrete step... pic.twitter.com/oa29RNqhqK - ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2024

Jul 24, 2024 10:45 (IST) Congress President & LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge says, "Many didn't get justice (in Union Budget). We are fighting for justice."

Congress President & LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge says, "Many didn't get justice (in Union Budget). We are fighting for justice."

Jul 24, 2024 10:44 (IST) Leaders of INDIA parties protest against Union Budget 2024, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "It is injustice...We will protest..."

Leaders of INDIA parties protest against Union Budget 2024, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "It is injustice...We will protest..."

INDIA parties' leaders protest against 'discriminatory' Union Budget 2024, in Parliament

Jul 24, 2024 10:31 (IST) Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Parliament.



Jul 24, 2024 10:27 (IST) In Budget 2024, The Lok Sabha Election Effect

The first budget of the third term of Narendra Modi government bore a clear imprint of the recent Lok Sabha election, in which the BJP failed to gain majority on its own and had to depend on allies to form government. The reaction went beyond the special packages for Nitish Kumar's Bihar and Chandrababu Naidu's Andhra Pradesh - a compensatory gesture for the blocked special category status that both states had demanded.

The biggest focus of this budget was employment for the country's young people -- across all sectors and including the opportunity for apprenticeship in private companies. The government is also providing a month's salary upto ₹ 15,000 to the new recruits through Direct Benefit Transfer.

The deal is sweetened for employers with subsidy on their share of Provident Fund Payments.



Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge hails 1991 budget by Manmohan Singh, stresses on the need for middle class

Emphasizing the necessity for a budget that addresses the needs of the middle class and the underprivileged, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge praised the 1991 budget presented by former Finance Minister Manmohan Singh, noting that it spurred India's growth trajectory.

"July 1991 marked a watershed moment in India's history, as the Liberalisation Budget, spearheaded by then Prime Minister P.V.Narasimha Rao and Finance Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, ushered in a new era of economic reforms. This visionary move revolutionised the country, empowering the middle class and uplifting millions from poverty and marginalisation. The Congress party takes immense pride in this groundbreaking achievement, which catalysed India's growth trajectory and continues to inspire progress and prosperity," Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge wrote in a post on X.

