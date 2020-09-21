Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: 2 Farm Bills Cleared, Voting On Third Bill In Rajya Sabha Today

Parliament Monsoon Session: The Monsoon session is scheduled to conclude on October 1. (File)

Two of the three big ticket farm bills of the government were passed in Rajya Sabha by voice vote on Sunday amid unprecedented uproar and protests. The third bill will be taken up in Rajya sabha today. The opposition claimed the government did not have the numbers and there was rampant violation of rules that helped the BJP.

"This does not end here," said Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien, terming it a "murder of democracy". The opposition MPs sat in protest inside the house for a while, and later, 47 of them moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh.

"They cheated. They broke every rule in Parliament. It was a historic day. In the worst sense of the word. They cut RSTV feed so the country couldn't see. They censored RSTV. Don't spread propaganda. We have evidence," Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien later tweeted.

The opposition, which lacked the numbers to block the bills, had demanded that the bills be sent to a select committee for further discussion.

Sep 21, 2020 08:45 (IST) Congress Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal has given Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'refusal of banks to give loans'

Sep 21, 2020 08:45 (IST) TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar has given Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the "need for stringent punishment for atrocities against Dalits".

Sep 21, 2020 08:44 (IST) BJD MP Prasanna Acharya has given Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha and has demanded to rename Paradip Port after former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

"We welcome the farm bill but the central govt should think more about the farmers. They should exclude the role of middlemen & take steps to ensure that farmers don't commit suicide," say farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the passing of the farm bills in parliament was a "watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture" as he hailed the laws cleared by the Rajya Sabha amid major chaos and drama. "A watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture! Congratulations to our hardworking farmers on the passage of key bills in Parliament, which will ensure a complete transformation of the agriculture sector as well as empower crores of farmers," he tweeted.

The unprecedented "drama" by the opposition in Rajya Sabha during the passage of the farm bills was an "attempt to confuse farmers", Union minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.