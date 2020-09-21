Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: 2 Farm Bills Cleared, Voting On Third Bill In Rajya Sabha Today

Two of the three big ticket farm bills of the government were passed in Rajya Sabha by voice vote on Sunday amid unprecedented uproar and protests. The third bill will be taken up in Rajya sabha today. The opposition claimed the government did not have the numbers and there was rampant violation of rules that helped the BJP.
"This does not end here," said Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien, terming it a "murder of democracy". The opposition MPs sat in protest inside the house for a while, and later, 47 of them moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh.
"They cheated. They broke every rule in Parliament. It was a historic day. In the worst sense of the word. They cut RSTV feed so the country couldn't see. They censored RSTV. Don't spread propaganda. We have evidence," Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien later tweeted.
The opposition, which lacked the numbers to block the bills, had demanded that the bills be sent to a select committee for further discussion.
Here are the Live updates from the Parliament Monsoon Session 2020:
Kanpur: Farmers in the district welcome the new agriculture reform bills.- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 21, 2020
"We welcome the farm bill but the central govt should think more about the farmers. They should exclude the role of middlemen & take steps to ensure that farmers don't commit suicide," say farmers. pic.twitter.com/SpzAKItsQx