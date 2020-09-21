'Some Fear Control Slipping Away': PM's Dig At Opposition On Farm Bills

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the proposed farming laws at the centre of a huge controversy are "historic and necessary" for the country to move forward in the 21st Century. In an attack on the opposition, he also indicated that they are the architects of the controversy, instigating farmers with lies as they "feel control slipping away".

"Suddenly, many people have problems with the new laws. Questions were raised what will happen to krishi mandis? Will they close down? This will never happen," he said.

"I want to clarify this new law is not against Krishi Mandis. The way work was done there before, will continue. In fact, our government has made efforts to make Krishi mandis better. People who are saying these laws will hurt Krishi mandis are lying," he added.

"The new change in the farming sector is the need of the 21st Century and our government has brought this reform for the farmers," he said.

"The laws around produce and yield earlier had tied the hands of farmers. People were taking advantage of farmers -- that's why it was important to bring change in this situation," he said.