Parliament Monsoon Session Live: House Proceedings To Begin At 10am

The 26-party opposition alliance has moved a notice of no-confidence in Lok Sabha.

Both houses of the Parliament will resume today at 10 am after yet another day of chaos in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the Manipur crisis.

The Opposition is continually protesting the situation in Manipur and demands a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the horrifying video that showed two women being paraded naked amid violence in the state.

The 26-party opposition alliance has moved a notice of no-confidence in Lok Sabha demanding the prime minister speak on the Manipur situation inside the House. While the notice has been admitted, a decision on the date for a debate is yet to be taken.

