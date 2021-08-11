Parliament Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die while Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 12 noon amid opposition protests over various issues. The parliament proceedings have been hit over the last few weeks due to protests over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and other issues.

The OBC Bill, which will allow states to draw up their own OBC list, was passed in the Lok Sabha yesterday.

Here are the Highlights of the Monsoon Session of Parliament:

Aug 11, 2021 11:14 (IST) Parliament Update: Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, reported news agency ANI. The Monsoon Session was scheduled to go on till August 13.



Aug 11, 2021 11:13 (IST) Parliament Update: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Noon Amid Ruckus

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid ruckus by Opposition MPs, reported news agency ANI.





