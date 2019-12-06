Lok Sabha Speaker Pulls Up MP, Warns Against Advising Who Should Speak

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla made the remarks after a furore in the House.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday pulled up a BJP member for suggesting who should be called to speak in the House and warned that he will be forced to name members if they make such remarks from their seats.

"You do not direct me who is to be called and who is not to be called. Do not give directions sitting on seats. Stop this system. Otherwise, I will be forced to name you. This will not work," he said apparently pointing towards BJP member Satish Kumar Gautam.

The Speaker made the remarks after a furore in the House with both Congress and BJP members accusing each other of politicising the incidents of brutality against women.

The Speaker said the House should evolve a code of conduct saying members of the opposition also make objectionable political comments.

He said the members can respond to any kind of serious political comment and if he will expunge if any unparliamentary expression is used.

"Coming to the well after making political comments and then threatening somebody is it appropriate?" he asked.

The Speaker said it might have happened in the past but not when he is the Speaker and the code of conduct should be applicable for five years.

"I want your agreement, cooperation that we run the House with such dignity that the country and the world sees it," he said.