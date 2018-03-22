Parliament Live Updates: Notice For No Confidence Motion Moved Again For 5th Consecutive Day

Both the Houses were adjourned again on Wednesday after members disrupted proceedings.

11:10 (IST) Lok Sabha adjourned till noon 11:06 (IST) Each minute of running parliament costs the exchequer over Rs 2 lakh. 10:50 (IST) On Day 13, Parliament worked for just 6 minutes

The second leg of Budget session has not conducted any substantial business so far. Yesterday, the Parliament saw just 6 minutes of work. Apart from the no-confidence motion by TDP and the YSR Congress, the opposition parties have raised questions on the 39 Indian laborers killed in Iraq. 10:23 (IST) On Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned without transacting any business after Congress and parties from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh disrupted proceedings over various issues.

The 13th day of second leg of Budget session of Parliament was a washout with opposition protests against issues like the banking scam, Cauvery issue and according of special status to Andhra Pradesh. The House was set to take up a number of Bills and a discussion on fraud in public national banks and there was also the probability of the Lok Sabha taking up the no-confidence motions by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) but none of the businesses were taken up as both the Houses were adjourned following protests.