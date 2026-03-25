Parliament Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is speaking the Lok Sabha on Finance Bill, 2026, a key legislative step that will provide legal backing to the proposals announced in the Union Budget for 2026-27. Once passed, the Bill will bring into force changes in income tax rates, as well as customs and excise duties.

Earlier, the opposition members, including Congress member Manish Tewari, Trinamool Congress's Sougata Ray, and the DMK's T Sumathy, opposed the introduction of the bill. They alleged that the proposed legislation dilutes the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility.

Outside the House, several Opposition MPs staged a protest in the Parliament House complex over the reported LPG supply crunch amid a war in the Middle East. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP(SP)'s Supriya Sule, SP's Dharmendra Yadav, CPI-ML's Sudama Prasad, DMK's T Sumathy, JMM'S Mahua Maji, among others, participated in the protest near the Makar Dwar of Parliament.

At 5 pm, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the all-party meeting to brief political leaders on the evolving crisis in the Middle East, amid rising concerns over its economic and security implications for India. The initiative follows statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in both Houses of Parliament, where he described the situation as an "unprecedented crisis" with potentially long-lasting consequences.

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