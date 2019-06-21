Parliament Live Updates: New Bill On Triple Talaq Likely To Be Tabled Today

This would be the first day when the lower house of the parliament would discuss bills after the national elections.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 21, 2019 12:11 IST
Parliament Live Updates: New Bill On Triple Talaq Likely To Be Tabled Today

The monsoon session of parliament began earlier this week.

New Delhi: 

A new bill to make the practice of Triple Talaq or instant divorce, practiced in the Muslim community, illegal is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha today.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 will replace an ordinance issued in February by the previous BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government. The bill had failed to clear the Rajya Sabha test earlier.

Here are the live updates of parliament session:


Jun 21, 2019
12:11 (IST)
A member of parliament from Kerala's Kollam,  NK Premachandran, 
will present a private member bill on the entry of women of all ages in the Sabrimala shrine in the parliament today.
Jun 21, 2019
12:11 (IST)
Jun 21, 2019
12:07 (IST)
AAP Lawmaker's Zero Hour Notice On Increasing Crimes In Delhi

Sanjay Singh, a member of parliament from the Aam Aadmi Party, today gave a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over increasing crime rates in Delhi. This is the second time, in a span of a few months that the AAP leader has given a zero hour notice in the Upper House. 

On February 3, he did that after the shooting of Mahatma Gandhi's effigy by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha in Uttar Pradesh.
Jun 21, 2019
11:54 (IST)
Hope Triple Talaq Bill Is Passed, Tweets Swati Maliwal
Delhi Commission of Women chief Swati Maliwal tweeted this morning that she hopes the Triple Talaq bill "will be passed in the parliament" today. 
