Parliament Live Updates: New Bill On Triple Talaq Likely To Be Tabled Today

The monsoon session of parliament began earlier this week.

A new bill to make the practice of Triple Talaq or instant divorce, practiced in the Muslim community, illegal is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha today.

This would be the first day when the lower house of the parliament would discuss bills after the national elections.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 will replace an ordinance issued in February by the previous BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government. The bill had failed to clear the Rajya Sabha test earlier.

