Parliament LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha Passes Farm Bills Amid Protests

The Lok Sabha has passed two bills related to "reforms" in agriculture marketing after a debate with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stating that the legislations will "end licence raj" and farmers will be free to sell their agricultural produce according to their choice. The bills will now be tabled in Rajya Sabha and become laws after the Upper House also passes them.

Akali Dal's lone Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet on Thursday as her party faced heat from farmers over its initial support to ally BJP's farm sector bills. Ms Badal, who attended the cabinet meet that cleared the bills, stepped down shortly before the bills were passed by the Lok Sabha.

The Produce Trade and Commerce and the Price Assurance and Farm Services bills sailed through Lok Sabha as the opposition parties walked out. The Lok Sabha had earlier passed a bill to amend the Essential Commodities Act.

Hailing the passage of three farm sector bills in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described these proposed legislations as historic and asserted that they will rid farmers and the farm sector of middlemen and other bottlenecks.

Sep 18, 2020 10:01 (IST) Congress MP K Suresh gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over lathi-charge on Kerala States Union and Youth Congress workers during protests, deteriorating law and order situation in the state and demand for Home Ministry to intervene.

Sep 18, 2020 09:49 (IST) Rajya Sabha adjourned for 30 minutes

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for 30 minutes as a mark of respect to sitting member Ashok Gasti and former nominated member Kapila Vatsyayan, who died recently.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu read out obituary references for both the leaders.

Ashok Gasti, who represented Karnataka, was a first time Rajya Sabha member. He had taken oath on June 26 this year and could not participate in the proceedings of the House after he tested positive for coronavirus, he said.