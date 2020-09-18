Protests Over Anurag Thakur's Nehru-Gandhi Remarks, Lok Sabha Adjourned

"Where has this chhokra come from," Adhir Chowdhury lashed out at Anurag Thakur

A fierce row in the Lok Sabha over a Minister's comments on the Nehru-Gandhi family and a Congress leader calling him a chhokra (boy) led to the first adjournment in this parliament session, which is being held with unprecedented changes because of the coronavirus crisis.

In the commotion, opposition members also accused the Speaker of bias.

The row erupted when Union Minister Anurag Thakur spoke out in defence of the PM-CARES fund, which the opposition says lacks transparency.

"From the high court to the Supreme Court, every court has validated the PM-CARES fund. Little children have contributed to it from their piggy banks. Nehru set up a fund that has not been registered to date. You (Congress) only made a trust for the benefit of the Gandhi family. You made Sonia Gandhi its chairman. It should be investigated," said Anurag Thakur.

His remarks provoked a roar of protests from the opposition benches, specifically Congress MPs.

"Who is this boy from Himachal? Where has this chhokra come from," Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury lashed out at Mr Thakur. "How did Nehru come into this debate? Did we take (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi's name? This two-bit boy..."