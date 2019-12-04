Parliament Live Updates: 'Our Borders Are Safe,' Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tells Parliament

Amid attacks by the opposition parties, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the parliament this afternoon on border security. "Our borders are safe," he told the parliament.
"I want to assure that forces are alert and keeping it safe. Forces are ready to tackle any problem. India- China has a perception differences is there for a long time. The reason is we don't have any agreed line. Both have their own lines that they follow and both countries encroach on each other territory because of it," he told the Lok Sabha amid opposition attacks.
This was after Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: "We are simply wedged between two nuclear nations. We raise our voices against Pakistan as they harbour terrorists and spread terror. China supports Pakistan. Why do we have such a balanced approach towards China?" he asked.
"China sends their navy to Andaman and Nicobar but still we don't do anything. We are not a soft country and our forces are strong," he said.
In Lok Sabha, International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019 is scheduled for passage today. In Rajya Sabha, The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 is scheduled for consideration and passage.
Here are the live updates on Parliament session
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan was cleared by cabinet this morning, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said it will be tabled in the parliament at the earliest.
More than 92,000 employees of BSNL and MTNL have opted for voluntary retirement, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday as he asserted that the government will make the two telecom companies profitable as they are strategic assets, news agency PTI reported. The Communications Minister told the Lok Sabha that the merger of BSNL and MTNL will have pan-India foot print, synergy in operations, reduction of fixed costs and overheads, among others.
The merger would resultantly help the two companies to "provide better quality services to customers on a pan-India basis," he said.