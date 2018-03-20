Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha Adjourned For The Day

Yesterday, protests in the well led to the Rajya Sabha being adjourned. The Lok Sabha too was adjourned till noon.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 20, 2018 12:05 IST
Sushma Swaraj addresses the Rajya Sabha

New Delhi:  Disruptions continued in the parliament on 12th day as the Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon this morning. Lawmakers have been sparring in parliament over several issues including PNB Fraud, no-confidence vote, among others. Yesterday, protests in the well led to the Rajya Sabha being adjourned. The Lok Sabha too was adjourned till noon, after which it resumed for a short while before being adjourned for the day. The TDP and YSR Congress are expected to again push for a no-confidence vote against the government.
 

Here are the updates from today's parliament session:




Mar 20, 2018
12:05 (IST)
Telugu Desam Party MPs protest demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh in the premises of the parliament.

Mar 20, 2018
11:54 (IST)
Sushma Swaraj met with the family members of the Indians who were kidnapped by ISIS in Iraq last month

Mar 20, 2018
11:31 (IST)
DNA samples of 38 people matched and that of the 39th person has matched 70 per cent. She said that their mortal remains have been sent to Baghdad.
Mar 20, 2018
11:24 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day.
Mar 20, 2018
11:24 (IST)
Ms Swaraj said that India used a deep penetration satellite to see a mass grave. She also said that India requested that the bodies be brought out and exhumed.
Mar 20, 2018
11:20 (IST)
The group of Indian labourers, mostly from Punjab, was taken hostage by ISIS when it overran Iraq's second largest city Mosul in 2014. The workers were trying to leave Mosul when they were intercepted.
Mar 20, 2018
11:20 (IST)
Speaking in Parliament, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said 39 Indians kidnapped by ISIS in Mosul three years ago are dead.
