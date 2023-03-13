Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Second Leg Of Budget Session To Begin Today

The focus will be on demand for grants and passage of the Union Budget.

The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament will begin today and it will continue till April 6.

The focus of the second part of the Budget Session will be on demand for grants and passage of the Union Budget.

As per the records, about 26 Bills are currently pending in the Rajya Sabha and close to 9 in the Lok Sabha for passage.

Here are the LIVE updates from the Budget Session:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Mar 13, 2023 09:58 (IST) Congress MP Gives Notice Seeking Discussion On China Border Situation



Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

The Congress MP demanded a detailed discussion in the matter in the Lower House.

"Since April 2020, China has engaged in what can only be described as a steady land grab. According to reports, a senior IPS Officer has written a research paper stating that India has lost its presence in 26 of the 65 Patrolling Points (PP) in Eastern Ladakh, which were patrolled regularly by the Indian Security Forces, due to 'restrictive or no patrolling'. The research paper was submitted at the annual All-India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police in Delhi in January 2023." Tewari said in the letter seeking adjournment.

Mar 13, 2023 09:57 (IST) CPI Leader Gives Notice To Discuss Tripura Post-Poll Violence



Ahead of the start of the second half of the Budget session, the Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam on Monday, gave the suspension of business notice, under Rule 267, to discuss the "post-poll violence" in Tripura.

In the letter addressed to Rajya Sabha Chairman, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Mr Viswam stated, "Under Rule 267 of the Rule of Procedure, I hereby give notice to suspend the business of the house for half an hour and to discuss the post poll violence in Tripura."

Mar 13, 2023 09:50 (IST) Big Opposition Meet At Congress Chief's Office



Opposition parties attended a joint meeting at Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's office on Monday, ahead of the second phase of the Budget Session.