Parliament Budget Session Live: Uproar In Rajya Sabha Over Farmers' Protest

Uproar In Rajya Sabha Over Farmers' Protest

The Rajya Sabha erupted in protests after Chairman Venkaiah Naidu announced that the discussion on various issues of the farmers would take place after the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address to the joint sitting last Friday.

Three members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) kept shouting slogans until they were ordered to leave the House for the day. The disruptions forced the first adjournment of the day.

The farmer protests will be discussed for 15 hours in parliament, the government agreed today in a breakthrough in its talks with the opposition. The discussion will take place in the Rajya Sabha, where Question Hour has been suspended for two days.

The Parliament convened today a day after vociferous protests by the Opposition on issued related to farmers forced repeated adjournments of both the Houses.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday without transacting substantial business as the Congress and other opposition members created an uproar demanding discussion on the issue of farmers' protest over the three new farm laws.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told Lok Sabha after the first adjournment that the Modi government is always committed to discuss the farmer issues.

Here are the live updates on Parliament:

Feb 03, 2021 10:06 (IST) Venkaiah Naidu reprimands MPs for using mobile phone in Rajya Sabha, says ''against parliamentary etiquette''

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday reprimanded MPs for using mobile phones to record proceedings of the House, stating that such "unwarranted" activities inside the chamber are against "parliamentary etiquette".



"There is a restriction on the usage of cellular phones within Rajya Sabha chambers. It has been observed that some members are using their mobile phones to record proceedings of the house while sitting in the chamber such conduct is against parliamentary etiquette," said Mr Naidu.



He said that the members should desist from such "unwarranted" activities inside the chamber as its circulation on social media may lead to a breach of privilege and contempt of the house.





Feb 03, 2021 09:56 (IST) Rajya Sabha chairman asks three AAP members to withdraw from House amid sloganeering over new farm laws; adjourns proceedings briefly

Feb 03, 2021 09:46 (IST) Government and opposition parties in Rajya Sabha reach on consensus to allocate more time to discuss motion of thanks and parties can raise their issues on farmers' protest during the discussion.

Feb 03, 2021 09:45 (IST) "Have allotted 15 hours of discussion on #farmersprotest, yet there's chaos in the house.. This is nothing but case of upmanship, please leave the house," says M Venkaiah Naidu, Chairman, Rajya Sabha on ruckus over #farmlaws 3 AAP MPs asked to leave Rajya Sabha for today.

Feb 03, 2021 09:44 (IST) The Parliament convened today a day after vociferous protests by the Opposition on issued related to farmers forced repeated adjournments of both the Houses.