Parliament Budget Session 2021 Live Updates: No Compromise On India's Sovereignty, Says Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today made a statement in parliament in the ongoing budget session over the situation in eastern Ladakh.

Amid the border row with China at Ladakh, he said India will not allow even an inch of its territory to be taken.

Mr Singh also said an agreement had been reached with China on disengagement at Pangong lake.

Lok Sabha has witnessed "record productivity" over the past two days following resolution of logjam over the demand by opposition parties for a separate discussion on the new farm laws that had caused repeated disruptions last week.

According to statistics by Lok Sabha secretariat, the productivity for the past two days was 161 per cent due to the House sitting beyond its scheduled time.

Speaker Om Birla and several ministers were present in the House when it was adjourned at late hours in the past two days, ANI reported.

