'Not A Couture Show': Tarun Tahiliani To NDTV Amid Olympics Costume Row

The costume of the Indian athletes has been criticised on social media

Responding to the criticism of the Indian contingent's costume at Paris Olympics, fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani has said he stands by the design and slammed "armchair critics" for implying that he charged a fee for designing the athletes' attire.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Mr Tahiliani said his team followed guidelines of International Olympic Committee while designing the kits. "Many things changed in the last minute. I stand by our design. This is what we Indians wear, and this is not to be a couture show. I accept people can have their views. I am good with that, but I stand by what we did," he said.

"We wanted the team in the colours of the tricolour as most countries follow their flag and that was visible from afar," he said.

Many in social media have criticised the designer over the Indian athletes' outfits and described them as dull. "It would have been very easy for me to send them in zardozi vests. But it's not appropriate," the designer said in response to such criticism.

Some social media users have pointed out that the outfits have digital prints on them and India, with its rich heritage of handloom and embroidery, should have been represented on this world stage by better attire.

The designer said his team had just three weeks to ready the costumes. "I can't weave handloom for 300 uniforms in that time. The shoes were brocade, brocade from Benares" he said.

He also responded to the charge that the logo of Tasva, an Aditya Birla Group brand of which Mr Tahiliani is chief design officer, was used on the costumes. "A symbol was made into a border, that's all. When you see a photograph, you won't even notice it. We earlier put the Indian flag there, but were told one should not use it. We followed the guidelines," he said.

The designer strongly denied claims that Tasva charged for designing the costumes. "The cheek of these armchair critics. This was paid for by Tasva. It was not done for a fee, it was done to support our athletes. Asking what I was paid for it just shows their mentality," he said.

Tasva had earlier said in a statement that it was honoured to design the outfits for the Indian contingent in collaboration with Tarun Tahiliani. "This prestigious collaboration for Tasva, as the 'Official Ceremonial Dress Partner' for Team India at the Paris Olympics, marks a significant milestone in Tasva's journey as it represents the spirit, culture, and elegance of India on the global stage," it said.

It said the Indian athletes' ceremonial attire for the opening ceremony draws profound inspiration from the Indian flag. "The tricolor palette embodies national pride and unity. The contemporary silhouettes of the Bundi jacket and the pre-pleated saree when combined with the thoughtful choice of fabrics-cotton and viscose crepe-along with practical detail, not just ensures comfort and functionality for the athletes, but also represents a fine balance of tradition with modernity."