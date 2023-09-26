AAP Leaders' Perfect Shot With Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha

Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann with Parineeti-Raghav. (File)

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra tied the knot on Sunday at the Leela Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family members. Last evening, the newly married couple arrived in Delhi and received a warm welcome at the airport.

Post their wedding ceremony, several pictures and videos from the festivities went viral on social media. In one such picture, the couple is seen posing with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

Aam Aadmi Party dropped the picture on their official Instagram page and wished the two for the new beginnings: "Best wishes from AAP family to our MP @raghavchadha88 & @parineetichopra for the new beginnings. Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness."

In another viral video from the marriage, the AAP MP is seen enjoying the dhol beats along with Mr Kejriwal and Mr Mann.

Apart from the Chief Ministers, former tennis player Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, and designer Manish Malhotra also marked their presence at the wedding.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Mr Kejriwal, Mr Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Mr Thackeray.

