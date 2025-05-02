Parents Catch Son, Girlfriend Having Chowmein, Thrash Them In Public

A 21-year-old man and his 19-year-old girlfriend were thrashed in public by the former's parents in Kanpur on Friday.

The incident, a video of which has gone viral, took place at the Ramgopal intersection under Gujaini police station area.

According to the police, the man, Rohit, was having chowmein with his girlfriend when his parents - Shivkaran and Sushila - arrived at the spot. Rohit's parents, who disapproved of his relationship, then started thrashing him and his girlfriend.

"In this case, the police separated both the parties after counselling them and further necessary legal action is being taken," the police said in a statement.

In the video, Sushila is seen hitting the young couple, who try to escape on a two-wheeler. She is also seen grabbing the woman's hair, as local residents and passers by try to separate the two.

Rohit's father is also seen slapping him with a slipper.