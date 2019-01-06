Paramilitary Man Fires At Colleagues Before Shooting Himself In Srinagar

Incidents of fratricide are occasionally reported from CRPF camps.

A security personnel fired at two colleagues before shooting himself dead at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Panthchowk, Srinagar, on Sunday. A senior official said he took the extreme step due to "personal issues".

The two injured personnel have been shifted to a hospital, where their condition is said to have stabilised.

Further information is awaited.

Incidents such as these are occasionally reported from CRPF camps. In 2017, a jawan posted in Maoist-affected Chhattisgarh opened fire with an AK-47 assault rifle after an argument -- killing three superiors and a constable. The incident was reported from a camp of the CRPF's 168th battalion under Basaguda police station area of Bijapur.

According to the Union Home Ministry, most cases of suicides and fratricides in the central forces have been linked to generally personal and domestic problems like marital discord, personal enmity, mental illness and depression.

