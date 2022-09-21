'Bihar Free Of Naxals,' Declares Central Reserve Police Force

Central Reserve Police Force has claimed a major win against Naxals in Bihar

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has declared Bihar free from Maoists. Kuldiep Singh, the Director General of CRPF, said today that the state is now free from the ultra-Left Naxal group. Addressing the media, the CRPF official said that some Maoists may still be operating as extortion gangs, but currently, there is no area in Bihar where the Naxalite group is in a position to dominate.

“There is no place in Bihar and Jharkhand where forces cannot reach [the Maoists],” the paramilitary force official added.