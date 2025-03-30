Panjab University Students Protest After Stabbing Incident At Concert

Students of Panjab University (PU) in Chandigarh created a ruckus on the campus on Saturday following the death of a student who was allegedly stabbed during a music concert. The student succumbed to his injuries early this morning.

According to initial police reports, the incident occurred when two groups of students clashed violently during a music show featuring Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma at Panjab University (PU) on Friday night.

During the altercation, several people reportedly stabbed four students, injuring them. One of the students, identified as Aditya Thakur, later died from his injuries on Saturday morning.

In response to the incident, police forces were deployed at the university.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dilbagh Singh, said, "An FIR has been lodged in the matter against unidentified people under Section 115(2), 126(2), 351(2), 109. No one has been arrested yet."

Students at the university protested, raising slogans against the police.

Amit Chauhan, the Dean of Student Welfare at Panjab University, expressed his sadness about the incident, saying, "We are sad about what has happened to one of our students. Police are investigating the matter."

Another student said, "Yesterday, there was a music show of Masoom Sharma during which one student was killed by outsiders. There was permission for 6000 people, but 8000 people came. There is a security lapse. First he was stabbed in leg then stomach."

The dead man, identified as Aditya Thakur, was a second-year student of teacher training at Panjab University and hailed from Himachal Pradesh. The Sector 11 police station has registered a case of murder.

