Panel To Solve Infighting In Punjab Congress Submits Feedback To Sonia Gandhi: Report

Sonia Gandhi likely to take decision over Punjab Congress infighting based on panel's report

A three-member Congress panel set up to end factionalism in the Punjab Congress submitted its report to party chief Sonia Gandhi today, sources said.

The panel chaired by Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and comprising Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and former MP JP Aggarwal suggested accommodating all sections, castes and regions in the revamped party unit.

Though no major changes have been recommended at the top level, sources told news agency Press Trust of India that the panel has said that Navjot Singh Sidhu should be "suitably accommodated" in the revamp.

Sources told Press Trust of India that his name is doing the rounds for elevation as Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab.

The decision will be taken by Sonia Gandhi.

The panel earlier held deliberations with a number of leaders from the state ahead of next year's assembly elections in the state.



